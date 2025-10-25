Visit Dubai's Miracle Garden For Free On Your Birthday Here's How

The Miracle Garden, one of the most popular winter attractions in Dubai, opened the doors for its 14th season last month. The world's largest natural flower garden is a living masterpiece with over 150 million blossoms woven into breathtaking displays, themed landscapes, and record-breaking sculptures.

Thousands flock to the attraction in the heart of Dubai every year to stroll beneath arches of roses or walk among delightful floral creations, creating unforgettable memories. From a floral castle to an Emirates A380 aircraft, you will find some remarkable installations at the garden.

This season, a ticket to Miracle Garden costs Dh105 for adult tourists and non-residents, and Dh85 for children. UAE residents can get the general admission ticket for a discounted price of Dh73.5 for adults, while children pay Dh52.5.

However, if you plan to visit the garden on your birthday, entry is absolutely free! All you need to do it is show your passport or Emirates ID at the entrance as proof.

It is unclear how you can avail this offer if you book tickets on their website, though. So, it is better to turn up at the Garden and ask for a free entry by showing your ID.

Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Al Barsha South 3 and is open from 9am to 11pm on weekdays, and from 9am to 12am on weekends.