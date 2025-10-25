'Heavens Will Be Merrier': Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Veteran Satish Shah On Demise

Satish Shah, a veteran actor known for his comedic timing and memorable roles in films like Main Hoon Na and shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25.

Bollywood stars across film and TV have poured heartwarming tributes on the demise of the star.

Recommended For You

Shah appeared in over 250 movies in his career, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Actor R Madhavan, in a hearfelt tribute on Instagram, said, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now."

"Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career... for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled... Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you."

Farah Khan, a director who worked with him in the immensely popular film Main Hoon Na, said on Instagram,“Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending me memes and jokes every day.”

Actor Rakesh Bedi also shared an emotional video, saying,“I am very emotional and finding it difficult to talk. My very, very dear friend and batchmate from FTII, Satish Shah, passed away. We did so many films together. I don't know how to put it into words. It's one of the saddest days of my life today. Satish Shah, I love you, brother.” He captioned the post,“RIP bro Satish Shah. A great actor and a very, very dear friend.”

“I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir," filmmake Madhur Bhandarkar said in a post. "On the big screen and television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers.”

From the world of comedy, Johnny Lever too, penned his thoughts in a heart-wrenching note:“Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist and my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe - I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten.”