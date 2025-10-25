Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dutch Counterpart Discuss Developments In Gaza, Support For Regional Stability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, held a telephone conversation with hisDutch David van Wiel, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and ways to support regional security and stability.

In a statement issued today, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two ministers reviewed the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which witnessed the signing of an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip. Minister Abdelatty affirmed the importance of adhering to the text of the agreement and implementing all its provisions, stressing that respecting the agreement represents an essential step toward achieving security and stability in the region and alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The statement added that the Egyptian Foreign Minister addressed preparations for the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction in Gaza, which is scheduled to be held in Egypt next November. He underscored the importance of active international participation in the conference to support the implementation of early recovery and reconstruction plans for the Gaza Strip, in line with the Arab-Islamic Plan for Early Recovery and Reconstruction and US President Donald Trump's Middle East Peace Plan, in a manner that contributes to preserving the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Abdelatty further emphasized the necessity of concerted European and international efforts during the current stage to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip, given the catastrophic humanitarian situation there.

For his part, the Dutch Foreign Minister expressed his country's keenness to coordinate with Egypt on the issue of early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza and affirmed the Netherlands' intention to participate in the upcoming international reconstruction conference.