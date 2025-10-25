Qatar Reaffirms Its Firm Commitment To UN Charter

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has renewed its unwavering commitment to the Charter of the United Nations, affirming its continued support for the international organization, the strengthening of its partnerships, and its backing of reform efforts aimed at enhancing the UN's effectiveness and responsiveness to global challenges.

This came in a statement delivered by Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the Open Debate of the Security Council on "The United Nations Organization: Looking into the Future," held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency noted that over the past eighty years, the United Nations has served as an indispensable global platform for promoting multilateralism and realizing the purposes of the Charter. It has achieved notable successes in preventing and containing numerous conflicts around the world, reflecting the organization's critical role in maintaining international peace and security.

She emphasized that the State of Qatar has remained a strategic partner committed to the Charter and objectives of the United Nations, highlighting its leading role in mediation efforts, peaceful conflict resolution, and de-escalation in various regions across the globe.

Her Excellency outlined Qatar's recent achievements, notably its successful mediation, alongside the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkiye, and the United States of America, which led to a ceasefire agreement and the end of the war in Gaza, signed on the 13th of this month. This agreement was the result of two years of tireless efforts aimed at halting bloodshed, ending humanitarian suffering, and securing the release of prisoners and hostages.

She added that Qatar continues its efforts in mediation and deescalation, pointing to its hosting earlier this month of delegations from the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the caretaker government of Afghanistan, as part of its initiative to facilitate dialogue and promote stability between the two countries, in cooperation with the Republic of Turkiye.

Her Excellency also highlighted Qatar's outreach to the African continent, noting that in March, it hosted a dialogue between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These efforts culminated in the signing of a mechanism for monitoring and verifying the ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on October 14, in accordance with the "Doha Declaration of Principles" signed in July 2025. She expressed gratitude to the United States for its fruitful partnership in this regard.

Her Excellency stressed Qatar's call for a comprehensive review of the United Nations system, focusing on modernizing working methods and ensuring the implementation of Security Council and General Assembly resolutions in a way that guarantees accountability and avoids selectivity.

She underscored the need for tangible measures to address the crisis of trust by reviving the spirit of dialogue, strengthening cooperation and unity within the organization, and ensuring pluralism and inclusivity in global governance, with greater roles for developing and small states in decision-making processes.

Her Excellency also emphasized the urgency of accelerating UN reform efforts and supporting the implementation of the "UN 80" initiative across its three tracks, commending the proposals outlined in the Secretary-General's report titled "A Breakthrough for People and Planet: Effective and Inclusive Global Governance for Today and the Future".

Her Excellency concluded by affirming the importance of the new peace agenda, which focuses on investing in prevention, addressing root causes of conflict, building sustainable peace, and enhancing mediation, stressing that the success of this vision requires effective structures and strong political will to improve coordination within the organization.

