Initiative To Lower Health Premiums On The Social Democratic Party's Agenda

Delegates will also decide on upcoming ballot issues and a position paper on Big Tech.

The launch of the popular initiative“Premium reductions to boost purchasing power” is taking centre stage at the Social Democrats' Congress.

The text provides for premium reductions for 85% of those insured, financed by capped increases for the richest 15%, as well as free premiums for minors.

The delegates will also vote on the initiative for a citizens' service, which will be put to the vote on November 30, and on three other federal referenda scheduled for 2026. The party's support for the initiatives to recognise the State of Palestine and on permafrost will also be put to the vote.

The party will also adopt a position paper on addressing the power of large technology companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon. Among other things, this paper calls for a genuine right to digital integrity.

