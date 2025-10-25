403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Panama Rain And Electrical Activity Alerts Issued Until Tuesday -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a warning this Saturday for rain and thunderstorms that will affect various regions of the country until next Tuesday. According to the report, the areas under surveillance include the provinces of Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, East Panama, Darién, and the Ngäbe-Buglé region, among others. The alert is indirectly associated with Tropical Storm Melissa.
-Accumulation of Water in Vulnerable Areas.
-Possible Landslides.
-Isolated Thunderstorms.
The institute recommends that the population take precautions, especially in flood-prone areas, and follow weather updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment