Panama Rain And Electrical Activity Alerts Issued Until Tuesday -


2025-10-25 02:05:59
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a warning this Saturday for rain and thunderstorms that will affect various regions of the country until next Tuesday. According to the report, the areas under surveillance include the provinces of Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, East Panama, Darién, and the Ngäbe-Buglé region, among others. The alert is indirectly associated with Tropical Storm Melissa.

-Accumulation of Water in Vulnerable Areas.

-Possible Landslides.

-Isolated Thunderstorms.

The institute recommends that the population take precautions, especially in flood-prone areas, and follow weather updates.

Newsroom Panama

