Panama's Operation Sea Storm Takes Down 3 Perps And Seizes Drugs And A Bulletproof Vest -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In a joint operation between the National Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office, three men were arrested during a raid on a house in the Pueblo Nuevo district. Operation“Sea Storm” also resulted in the seizure of 28 packages containing suspected illicit substances, a firearm, and a bulletproof vest. The three detainees, who have criminal records for various offenses, were transferred to the competent authorities to face the corresponding charges. The drugs will undergo laboratory testing to confirm composition, while authorities investigate its links to local criminal organizations.
