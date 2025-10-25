Héctor Brands Upon His Return To Panama After Being Rejected By The U.S. My Life Is Already Complicated Enough

Héctor Brands Upon His Return To Panama After Being Rejected By The U.S. My Life Is Already Complicated Enough -
The former congressman is also the subject of judicial investigations for alleged deposits of more than $27 million into his accounts without any apparent justification. In addition, the UAF reported to national authorities that Brands has carried out 39 suspicious transactions involving 38 bank accounts and more than 28,000 transactions. According to information available so far, the transactions allegedly occurred between 2019 and 2025, but their final recipient is still unknown. Last September, his lawyer, Pedro Meilán, confirmed that he was still in the country and would attend to review the investigation opened by the Public Prosecutor's Office.
