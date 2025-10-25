CGTN / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

CGTN: Restoring the History of Taiwan

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Men forget, and history overlooks. But history is not, and must not become, a blank page to be written on at will, as there are courageous individuals like writer Lan Bozhou, who deeply loves Taiwan, yet also carries a profound understanding of the suffering endured by the Chinese nation. The writer has devoted half his life to rescuing an era from the "deliberately forgotten" individuals in modern history of Taiwan. It's an era that represents the historical imprint of Chinese on both sides of the Strait, who stood united against foreign aggression with their flesh and blood during the 1950s. Through his collection and documentation, we learn that some youths in Taiwan journeyed thousands of miles to the mainland to fight against Japanese invasion. They were well-educated, and staked everything-for the sake of ideals, for the motherland-pursuing the dignity and future of the Chinese nation even at the cost of their lives. Through the perspective of Lan Bozhou, CGTN traces and documents the story of Wu Sihan, a youth in Taiwan who, over eighty years ago, embarked on a solitary journey of a thousand miles from the island to the mainland to join the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Born into a well-off family and an ace student, Wu was determined to return to the mainland to contribute to the war effort. He undertook an arduous trek alone-crossing the Tsushima Strait, traversing the Korean Peninsula, and traveling across the Yalu River. After a journey lasting more than a year, he finally reached Chongqing, then the wartime provisional capital of China. "Why was a youth of that era in Taiwan so determined? What compelled him to abandon a life of comfort and privilege to return to the war-torn mainland and join the resistance? Who, exactly, was Wu Sihan?" with these questions, the CGTN film crew joined Lan Bozhou on a journey to retrace Wu's own epic, thousand-mile quest from over eighty years ago-his personal odyssey in search of his motherland. CGTN Documentary "Restoring the History of Taiwan" tells a story about ideals and undying patriotism. No matter how wide the Taiwan Strait may be, it cannot surpass the shared resolve of one nation; no matter how much times change, they cannot alter the profound sense of national identity flowing in the veins of the Chinese people. Video -



