Japan Exploring Pharma R&D And Manufacturing In Uttar Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh (UP) is exploring deeper collaboration with Japan to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and research.

The initiative was highlighted during a virtual meeting hosted by Invest UP, which brought together over 125 Japanese pharmaceutical companies and Indian players such as TI Medicals, Torrent Pharma, and 3xper Innoventure.

The session was chaired by Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of UP, along with senior officials from Invest UP. The Japanese delegation included Yoshikazu Hayashi, Director General of the Kansai Pharmaceutical Industries Association, and Professor Atsuko Kamiike from Chuo Gakuin University.

Japanese representatives praised India's pharmaceutical sector for its innovation, reliability, and cost-efficiency, calling it the“Pharmacy of the World.”

Awasthi emphasised UP's strategic advantages - 13 expressways (7 operational and 6 under development), five international airports, and 16 domestic airports - making it well-connected to the National Capital Region.

He also noted that 56% of the state's population falls in the working-age group, providing a large skilled workforce.

Institutions like King George's Medical University (KGMU), San Jay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), and two AIIMS campuses, along with over 200 medical colleges, were highlighted as strong foundations for workforce development in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs).

UP's Investment Promotion Policy 2023 also offers incentives and sector-specific support to attract foreign investment. The meeting concluded with UP inviting Japanese investors to explore opportunities in the state's growing pharmaceutical ecosystem and rich cultural landscape.

(KNN Bureau)