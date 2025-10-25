VOC Port Emerges As India's Hub For Windmill Blade Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)The V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has become a leading centre for exporting windmill blades, strengthening India's position in the global renewable energy supply chain.

The port recently achieved a new milestone by shipping 101 blades in a single consignment to the United States - its highest record so far, surpassing the previous best of 75 blades.

Between April and August this year, VOC Port handled 1,158 windmill blades, up from 1,099 during the same period last year, recording a 5% growth.

In 2023–24, the port had exported 1,869 blades by December, about 40% higher than the previous year. This consistent growth highlights the port's critical role in supporting India's renewable energy exports.

The success is supported by VOC Port's advanced infrastructure designed to handle over-dimensional cargo. It offers over 100,000 square metres of dedicated space for storing and managing large components, along with seamless road connectivity and advanced equipment for blades measuring up to 59 metres long.

Manufactured in cities like Bengaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Chennai, the windmill blades exported through VOC Port reach destinations including the United States, Turkey, Australia, and European countries.

This growing export network reflects India's rising contribution to the global green energy sector.

Looking forward, VOC Port is preparing for future demand by planning major investments to expand capacity, boost rail connectivity, and integrate green hydrogen projects.

With global wind energy installations expected to double by 2030, the port is positioning itself as a crucial player in driving India's clean energy exports.

(KNN Bureau)