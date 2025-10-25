Haryana Pushes For Electronics Component Manufacturing Under ECMS

MENAFN - KNN India)The state of Haryana is actively working to become a key hub for electronics manufacturing in India.

According to its Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, the state is pushing to attract major investment under the Union Government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Haryana is preparing to roll out a new policy for the electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

The draft policy will offer a mix of fiscal and non‐fiscal incentives-such as reimbursements for technology acquisition, green energy projects, and support for R&D and innovation facilities.

At a high‐level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, strategies were reviewed for establishing electronics component manufacturing plants in the state.

The goal is to boost employment opportunities and integrate Haryana more deeply into the global electronics value chain.

Currently, electronics production in India has grown at an annual rate of about 17 % since FY15. But the design and component manufacturing side still remains relatively underdeveloped.

In Haryana's case, the state contributes only around 2.9 % (US$ 0.8 billion) of India's electronics exports and supports about 1.3 million jobs.

Haryana plans to leverage its potential by offering top‐up incentives in addition to the ECMS benefits.

Officials note this will help the state compete better with other progressive states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, which already provide extra benefits to electronics manufacturers.

(KNN Bureau)