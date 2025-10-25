Funding Support For R&D Institutions, Startups, Msmes & Hospitals Under MAHA-Medtech Initiative

MENAFN - KNN India)The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Gates Foundation, has launched the Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas (MAHA)-Medical Technology (MedTech).

The initiative aims to accelerate innovation in India's medical technology sector, reduce dependence on high-cost imports, and promote equitable access to affordable, high-quality medical technologies.

The Mission will provide funding support to Academic and R&D institutions, hospitals, startups, MSMEs, the MedTech industry, and collaborative ventures, with milestone-linked funding ranging from Rs 5–25 crore per project, and up to Rs 50 crore in exceptional cases.

The support targets projects that can deliver high-impact medical technology solutions to the market.

The initiative aims to achieve multiple objectives. It seeks to enhance public health by supporting technologies that address priority disease areas and expand access to safe, high-quality care.

It also focuses on improving affordability and accessibility, enabling solutions that lower healthcare costs.

Additionally, the initiative promotes self-reliance and competitiveness by encouraging indigenous MedTech development, manufacturing, and collaborations between industry and academia.

The Mission covers a wide spectrum of innovative medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics, including key subcomponents, implants, assistive and surgical devices, consumables, and software-based solutions.

Areas of focus include advanced diagnostic imaging, minimally invasive technologies, point-of-care molecular diagnostics, AI/ML-enabled platforms, robotics, and other emerging technologies.

Projects aligned with national health priorities-such as tuberculosis, cancer, neonatal care, and primary health care-are particularly encouraged.

Beyond funding, the Mission will offer enabling support through national initiatives such as Patent Mitra (for IP protection and technology transfer), MedTech Mitra (regulatory guidance and clearances), a Clinical Trial Network for evidence generation, and mentorship from industry experts.

The Mission will be implemented through a two-stage application process. The first stage involves submission of Concept Notes, open from 15 September to 7 November 2025, which will be used to screen and prioritise projects via the ANRF portal ().

Shortlisted applicants will then be invited to submit full proposals starting in December 2025.

