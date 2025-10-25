It's called Beautiful British Columbia for a reason. If you've been contemplating a move out to Canada's west coast, don't worry! There is something for everyone in BC. From world-famous mountains to the cool Pacific Ocean breeze, BC has some of the best places to live in Canada.

If you're flirting with a change of scenery that is a little more laid back and more in touch with nature, then BC is for you. In this article, we've whittled down the list of the best towns to live in BC to our top locales. Whether you are seriously considering a move or just daydreaming about a dream retirement town, add these 10 BC towns to your list immediately.



You may think picking the best towns in BC is an easy task, but it's quite the contrary. There are no dart throws on this list. We didn't just choose the most well-known towns, but rather, we used legitimate criteria that ticked off all of our boxes.

We took into account a long list of qualities for each town in BC to determine which can provide the best balance and quality of life. Things like housing affordability (a big discussion point when it comes to living in BC), community and culture, safety, proximity to the essentials of life, diversity, education, healthcare, economy and entertainment.

In the end, only you can determine which of these factors will play the biggest role in the town you decide to live in.

Here's our list of the 10 best towns to live in BC.

Oak Bay







2009fotofriends | Shutterstock

Oak Bay is often at the top of the list when people talk about the best places to live in BC - and honestly, it's not hard to see why. It's got that cozy small-town vibe, but at the same time, you're just a short drive from downtown Victoria. It really is the best of both worlds. Whether you're looking for a quiet spot to retire or a family-friendly community with great schools and safe streets, Oak Bay checks all the boxes. Oh, and did I mention the beaches? Yeah, they're pretty unreal.

Now, here's the catch (because there's always one, right?). Like many sought-after places in BC, Oak Bay comes with a pretty steep price tag. Especially if you've got your eye on one of those classic heritage homes the area is famous for, your wallet is going to feel it.

But with that cost, you're also buying into one of the lowest crime rates in BC and close access to all of Victoria's major hospitals. So, in many ways, it's a bit of a trade-off: Pay more upfront, get peace of mind and lifestyle perks in return.



Cozy, small-town vibe with a population of about 18,000

Close to major city centres like Victoria

Great schools and a family-friendly community Scenic beaches

Tofino







Russ Heinl | Shutterstock

Tofino has been blowing up as both a vacation hotspot and a place BC locals dream of calling home. And honestly? It makes total sense.

Let's not overcomplicate this - Tofino is stunning. It's the definition of a beach town, with endless ocean views on one side and lush temperate rainforest on the other. If you're the type who wants to sip coffee while watching waves crash in the morning and then spend the afternoon hiking through mossy trails, Tofino is basically your paradise.

And if your retirement plan involves more sandy beaches and fewer traffic lights? Well, Tofino may just be calling your name.

Now, before you pack your bags, here's the reality check. Just like Oak Bay, you're not the only one who thinks Tofino is a little slice of heaven. Housing is limited, and the price tags are, let's just say,“spicy.” On top of that, Tofino is pretty remote compared to other spots on this list. Need a big shopping trip or access to major hospitals? That's going to take a little more planning.

So where does that leave us? Tofino is one of the most breathtaking towns in BC, but it's not quite as practical as somewhere like Oak Bay. I'd say it's a dream spot for retirees and nature lovers, but maybe a tougher sell for young families who need quick access to schools, hospitals and Costco runs.



A beach bum's paradise

Stunning scenery, from the ocean to the rainforests

Some of the best surfing conditions in Canada A wonderful place to retire with only about 2,500 residents

Salt Spring Island







Russ Heinl | Shutterstock

From one of the biggest islands in BC to one of the smallest - let's talk Salt Spring. With a population of around 12,000, this island is about as laid-back and tight-knit as it gets. Everyone knows everyone, and you'll get that real small-town vibe where neighbours still wave at each other on the street.

Salt Spring Island also has a bit of a rep for being BC's artsy kid. Think artisan shops, organic farmers' markets, quirky galleries and a whole lot of local talent packed into one small island. It's definitely not for everyone - if Costco runs and chain restaurants are your thing, this probably isn't the spot for you.

But if farm-to-table and Sunday markets sound like your jam, Salt Spring deserves at least a visit.

Now for the catch (because there's always one with these top BC towns). Real estate here is in high demand. It's not quite at West Vancouver“sell a kidney to buy a house” pricing, but limited supply usually means higher prices.

Pair that with the fact that the only way off the island is by ferry or floatplane, and suddenly it's clear why Salt Spring is better suited for retirees or people who work remotely than young families needing daily access to schools, hospitals and city conveniences.

That said, if your dream is a slower pace, beautiful scenery, and being part of a community that values local culture, Salt Spring Island delivers, big time.



The definition of a remote, small town with only 12,000 residents

Very private and isolated from the rest of BC

Schools, farm markets, and art galleries are top-notch A close-knit and active community

Oliver







Stan Jones | Shutterstock

Tucked away in the South Okanagan, Oliver proudly wears the title of“Wine Capital of Canada.” And yep - it lives up to the hype. But here's the thing: Even if you're not a wine drinker, Oliver still has plenty to offer. We're talking about a great food scene, a lively little downtown and all the outdoor activities you could want under that warm Okanagan sun.

Now here's where Oliver really stands out compared to some of the other towns on this list - housing. For once, real estate prices aren't through the roof. You'll find a mix of older rancher-style homes and new townhouse developments, with more popping up as the area grows. So if Oak Bay or Salt Spring felt a little out of reach, Oliver may just be the affordable alternative you're looking for.

Convenience-wise, Oliver also scores big. No ferries, no floatplanes - just good old-fashioned road access. You're about 30 minutes from Penticton, an hour from Kelowna and roughly 4.5 hours from Vancouver. Close enough for city trips, far enough to keep that relaxed small-town feel.

With a population of around 10,000 (including the surrounding rural areas), Oliver has that tight-knit, community-first vibe where people still look out for each other. Add in some of the best wine and food you'll find in BC, and you've got yourself a hidden gem in the Okanagan that's as welcoming as it is delicious.



Wine capital of Canada

Very convenient location at the crossroads of major Okanagan highways

Close in proximity to all of the major Interior hubs just an hour outside of Kelowna Another close and tight-knit community

Salmon Arm







365 Focus Photography | Shutterstock

Head north of the Okanagan and west of the Rockies, and you'll find yourself in a little gem tucked around Shuswap Lake: Salmon Arm. The name comes from the massive salmon runs that happen in the southwest part of the lake - and yes, it's just as scenic as it sounds.

Like Oliver, Salmon Arm gives you way more bang for your buck compared to big Okanagan spots like Kelowna or Kamloops. Real estate is noticeably more affordable, and the town itself has all the essentials covered - good schools, hospitals and enough shopping to make you feel like you're in a bigger place without the chaos of actual city life.

The real draw? That quiet, lakeside lifestyle. Salmon Arm is perfect if you want the peace of living on the water while still being connected. Thanks to its location at the crossroads of the region's major highways, you've got easy access to the bigger hubs whenever you need them.

All in all, Salmon Arm strikes a really nice balance: Small-town charm, lakeside living and the practical amenities you need to actually call it home.



Small town charm with about 21,000 residents

A paradise for those who love lake life

Lower property costs than in bigger interior cities like Kelowna Quaint feel with enough of the essentials to never have to leave town

Pemberton







Gordon Montgomery | Shutterstock

If you want true small-town mountain living without the resort chaos, Pemberton is it.

About 30 minutes north of Whistler (give or take), you get the same sea to sky lifestyle, alpine views, glacier-fed lakes, world-class biking and backcountry, just at calmer speeds and (generally) gentler prices.

Its farm-country meets mountain town: Quiet streets, local markets and a community that actually knows each other.

The trade-offs are real though, shopping and nightlife are limited, winters are... wintry, and for major healthcare you'll likely head to Whistler or Squamish.

But for families, remote workers and outdoorsy retirees who want everyday access to trails and water with a tight-knit feel, Pemberton hits the mark.



Small mountain town (~3,000 residents)

30 minutes north of Whistler; Sea-to-sky access without resort prices

Elementary schools + a local secondary; strong community vibe Unlimited hiking, biking, lakes and backcountry on your doorstep

Vernon







Trina Barnes | Shutterstock

If you've got your eye on the Okanagan but want something a little bigger than Oliver, Vernon may be your perfect match. It's one of the fastest-growing communities in the region, and it's especially popular with young families looking to put down roots.

Set right on Okanagan Lake, Vernon is a playground for anyone who loves the outdoors. You've got family-friendly neighbourhoods, plenty of schools and more shopping options than you'd expect from a town this size. Oh, and did I mention SilverStar?

You're only about 20 minutes away from one of BC's best ski resorts, which makes weekend getaways as easy as hopping in the car.

What makes Vernon stand out is how it blends that cozy small-town feel with real big-city amenities. We're talking a full-service hospital, community and rec centres, plus a surprisingly lively arts and music scene. Festivals, concerts, cultural events - Vernon has more going on than you may think.

So whether you're a retiree after a quieter pace or a young family hunting for a well-rounded community in the Okanagan, Vernon hits a really nice middle ground: It feels like a smaller town, but it acts like a city when you need it to.



Bigger than Oliver, but still smaller than big cities like Kelowna and Kamloops

Fast-growing, family-friendly neighbourhoods

Great for people who love the outdoors, with skiing and hiking nearby Cheaper property prices give you more bang for your buck

Penticton







Nalidsa | Shutterstock

Are you noticing a theme here? The Okanagan region of BC is ridiculously beautiful - like,“why don't I live here already?” kind of beautiful. And tucked about an hour and a half south of Vernon, you'll find Penticton, a town cozied up between Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake. Double the lakes, double the fun.

Penticton has a bit of everything going on. Whether you're a retiree looking for peace and sunshine, a young family who wants community without chaos, or a working professional who enjoys a quick drive to the slopes, you'll find your lane here. It's got that small-town calm without being too small - plus beaches, ski hills, wineries and hiking trails all practically at your doorstep.

Worried about the practical stuff? Don't be. Schools? Check. Hospitals? Right in town. Real estate? Still easier on the wallet than Kelowna. And if you do want big-city vibes for a weekend, Kelowna is less than an hour's drive away.

The town's own tagline is“A place to stay forever,” and honestly, it's hard to argue. People come for the summer sunshine and the wine tours, but more than a few end up sticking around for the lifestyle. Penticton isn't just a holiday spot - it's the kind of place you could picture building an actual life in.



Access to over 180 wineries in the Okanagan area.

Sun-filled summer for those who love the heat

Skiing, hiking, and lakes, all within reach Like Vernon, it's small without being too small

Port Moody







Shawn | Shutterstock

Just 20 minutes outside of Vancouver - and cozied right up next to Burnaby - you'll find Port Moody, one of the fastest-growing spots in the Greater Vancouver area. And it's not hard to see why. This little waterfront town is perfectly positioned: Close enough to Downtown Vancouver, Simon Fraser University and the North Shore mountains that you're never far from anything, but far enough away to feel like its own scene.

If you're into food (and let's be real, who isn't?), Port Moody delivers. Think independent restaurants, craft breweries and even gourmet ice cream shops that could make a grown adult line up like it's recess. Add in a lively downtown that's stacking up new high-rises faster than you can say“real estate boom,” and you've got a city that's buzzing with energy.

Families? You're covered, too. Rocky Point Park has the works - massive playground, water park, long cycling path and waterfront views that make it hard to believe you're this close to the city.

Now, is it cheap? Not really. Prices are definitely climbing, but compared to nearby North Burnaby, it's still the“deal” option (if you can call buying into Metro Vancouver a deal at all). But here's the real kicker: You're minutes from beaches, mountains and seriously good eats. No wonder Port Moody is quickly becoming one of the hottest suburbs in the region.



Close to Vancouver without paying the costs

Right between the ocean and the mountains

Great food scene and five unique breweries for beer lovers Rocky Point Park is fun for all ages

Nelson







Alexandre | Shutterstock

With the cost of living climbing across the Lower Mainland, more BC residents are packing up and heading east - straight into the Kootenays. This region, tucked up against the Selkirk Mountains in BC's Southern Interior, has a history that goes way back to the Silver Rush of the 1880s. These days, though, it's not silver people are chasing - it's affordability, community and a front-row seat to some of the best nature BC has to offer.

Nelson, in particular, has that small-town magic. It's affordable, outdoorsy and comes with a“where everybody knows your name” kind of vibe (yes, straight out of Cheers). If you're the type who likes being on a first-name basis with your barista, neighbour and yoga instructor, Nelson is your spot.

The town isn't just cozy, it's lively, too. Festivals, local events and even functioning heritage streetcars keep things interesting year-round. And geographically? Nelson is a stunner. Surrounded by lakes, mountains and endless trails, it's the kind of place where you can build whatever lifestyle you're after - ski bum, weekend hiker, artsy creative, or all of the above.

Honestly, if we run this“best towns to live in BC” list again next year, don't be surprised if Nelson climbs even higher. The secret's getting out.



Lakes, mountains, and trails for those who love the outdoors

Nelson has a thriving cultural scene and has previously won the #1 Small Town Arts Community in Canada Award

A close-knit community with lots of fun events Heritage buildings for those who enjoy the history of BC

FAQs What is the most affordable town to live in BC?

“Affordable” means different things to different people. For some, it's all about the price tag. For others, it's about convenience, safety or whether there's actually stuff to do once you move there. Because let's be honest - cheap rent isn't much of a win if you're bored out of your mind.

That's why on our list, towns like Salmon Arm and Salt Spring Island stand out. They don't just check the budget box; they also deliver on lifestyle. Whether it's the lakeside charm of Salmon Arm or the artsy, laid-back vibe of Salt Spring, these spots give you a whole lot of value for what you pay.

What are the safest small towns in British Columbia?

Overall, British Columbia is a pretty safe place to call home - whether you're raising a young family or looking for that forever spot to retire. But if safety is high on your priority list, a couple of towns really stand out.

Oak Bay and Salt Spring Island both rank among the lowest in crime rates, and they've got that family-friendly atmosphere baked right in. Translation: Peace of mind comes standard.

What BC towns have the best healthcare or schools?

If healthcare is near the top of your checklist when picking a town in BC, then it makes sense to focus on places with hospitals and clinics right in town. After all, nobody wants to drive an hour for something that should take 15 minutes.

On our list, Port Moody and Vernon stand out. Each has solid healthcare facilities close by, plus a good range of schools - making them great options whether you've got kids in the mix or you're just thinking long-term peace of mind.

