Egypt, Morocco Explore Deeper Industrial, Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met with the Ambassador of Morocco to Cairo, Mohamed Ait Ouali, to discuss ways to strengthen industrial, investment, and transport cooperation between the two countries.

At the outset of the meeting, Al-Wazir affirmed that Egyptian-Moroccan relations serve as a model for Arab and African integration, adding that Egypt regards Morocco's experience in the automotive industry as a successful and commendable example.

He noted that cooperation in this field could open new horizons for both countries through the exchange of industrial and technological expertise. Morocco's industrial growth and the evolution of its industrial ecosystem, he said, provide valuable lessons and partnership opportunities that can be leveraged to enhance local supply chains and facilitate the transfer of industrial knowledge and technology.

Al-Wazir also praised Morocco's achievements in the aerospace sector, highlighting its advanced capabilities in aircraft manufacturing and component production, which have positioned it among the region's leading nations in this industry.

He reiterated that Egypt welcomes Moroccan investments and is committed to offering a supportive and enabling environment for investors from sisterly nations, emphasising that Egypt seeks to establish genuine industrial partnerships that advance economic integration and shared development.

For his part, Ambassador Mohamed Ait Ouali commended Egypt's significant progress in infrastructure, industry, and transport, expressing Morocco's aspiration to deepen bilateral cooperation and explore new investment opportunities that would serve the interests of both peoples.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, Egypt's exports to Morocco reached $1.03bn in 2024, while total trade between the two countries stood at around $1.1bn. Morocco's exports to Egypt amounted to approximately $80m during the same period.