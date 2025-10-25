Egyptian Ministers Launch 2Nd 'EGY AGRI' Expo In New Valley Governorate

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Local Development, Manal Awad, and Minister of Agriculture, Alaa El-Din Farouk, on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of the New Valley agricultural exhibition,“EGY AGRI,” a national event reflecting the partnership and efforts to serve the agricultural and development sectors in the governorate.

The ministers, along with New Valley Governor Mohamed Al-Zamlot, toured the exhibition's pavilions, which featured 110 exhibitors representing sectors such as agricultural production, manufacturing, renewable energy, and handicrafts, as well as products from the“Ayadi Misr” platform from various governorates.

The ministers stated that the exhibition is a vital platform for promoting the national agenda for agricultural development. They stressed that the wide variety of exhibits-especially in smart irrigation, renewable energy, and the development of date and aromatic plant varieties-reflects the state's commitment to adopting modern technologies to support farmers and investors.

Separately, the ministers and governor attended the“Land of Goodness” celebration, which included the screening of a documentary film about the agricultural exhibition and a musical operetta. During the event, ministers, governors, agricultural industry pioneers, and leading development projects were honoured.

The ministers and governor also inspected a livestock production project south of Kharga city, which is being implemented under a cooperation protocol between the governorate, West Nile Agricultural Investment Company, and the National Bank of Egypt. The project includes 2,140 head of Brazilian cattle and aims to support food security and providered meat at affordable prices for citizens.