Jordanegypt Ties Model Of Arab Cooperation, Built On Trust, Mutual Respect- Minister

Cairo, Oct. 25 (Petra) Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said the solid and historic relations between Jordan and Egypt stem from the mutual commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and from continuous coordination and directives to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand its scope.In an interview with Al-Ahram Al-Arabi magazine published Saturday, conducted by its editor-in-chief Jamal Al-Kashki, Momani said the relationship founded on sincere intentions, mutual trust, and respect has reached an exemplary level that reflects a distinguished model of joint Arab action and bilateral integration inspired by the wise vision of both countries' leaderships.Momani noted that the 33rd session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, hosted in Amman last August, served as clear evidence of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. He added that the committee is among the most consistent Arab joint committees, never missing a meeting since its inception, making it an effective institutional framework for following up and implementing joint projects across various sectors.He said the most recent session, attended by Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, reflected the advanced level of coordination between both sides. Ten agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed in multiple fields, opening broader avenues for economic and investment cooperation.On Arab issues, Momani stressed that Jordanian–Egyptian coordination remains a cornerstone of Arab and regional security. He said that the two leaders His Majesty King Abdullah II and President el-Sisi are characterized by wisdom, moderation, and rationality, and they continue to use their relations with the international community to advance Arab causes, foremost among them the just and central Palestinian cause.He underlined that no Arab dialogue or initiative can succeed without a central and active role for both Jordan and Egypt, pointing to their ongoing consultation and political engagement as essential to Arab unity and regional coordination. He added that the two countries share an identical stance on the Palestinian issue, firmly supporting the two-state solution and rejecting any plans for displacement, while playing a vital humanitarian and relief role in support of the people of Gaza.Discussing the role of national media, Momani said the media is "the twin of awareness," serving not only as a source of information but also as a means to build informed, objective, and fact-based understanding that protects society from misinformation and falsehoods. The government, he said, views media as a key partner in shaping public awareness and sound opinion, a vision that has positioned Jordan as a regional pioneer in media and information literacy.He noted that the launch of the National Media and Information Literacy Strategy in 2019 marked a milestone and that a second national plan will begin next year to further strengthen responsible media culture and public awareness. He stressed the need for collaboration between public and private media sectors and the government to preserve societal integrity amid the rise of digital misinformation and social media misuse.On government communication strategy, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, explained that it is built on transparency, effective feedback, participation, and engagement with all sectors. This approach, he said, fosters trust and constructive dialogue between the state and society.He emphasized that the Ministry of Government Communication bases its work on principles of responsible freedom, professionalism, and genuine service to the national interest. The ministry continues to modernize communication tools and strategies in line with global best practices, including training and qualifying spokespersons through specialized programs and a new regulatory framework to enhance institutional representation.On Arab media cooperation, Momani affirmed Jordan's longstanding commitment to joint Arab media work. He said the region's unprecedented challenges, rapid media globalization, and the spread of misinformation targeting Arab youth require unified Arab action to protect Arab identity and culture through responsible and fact-based storytelling.Regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on journalism and media, Momani said Jordan is committed to harnessing technology to serve all sectors. He explained that the concern is not about AI replacing human intellect but about its misuse, stressing that with responsible application, AI offers vast opportunities for development.He noted that AI has revolutionized media and content creation, particularly in data analysis, but has also raised ethical and professional challenges such as content manipulation, privacy breaches, and the spread of disinformation. Addressing these issues, he said, requires sound practices, digital literacy, and cooperation between media institutions and academic bodies.At the national level, he said, regulations governing AI use should include provisions for content standards, age-based access, and reporting mechanisms for ethical or privacy violations.On Jordan's modernization vision, Momani described it as a comprehensive, long-term reform project marking the Kingdom's second centennial. Guided by His Majesty King Abdullah II, he said, the vision encompasses political, economic, and administrative reforms aimed at empowering Jordan's youth to build a confident and capable state.He noted that these modernization programs emerged from inclusive national dialogues involving political parties, civil society, academia, youth, women, and the private sector. The discussions, often attended by His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, have produced tangible progress in political participation and decision-making.He said recent sessions with public and private experts reviewed progress under the first phase of the Economic Modernization Vision (2023–2025) and are preparing the second executive program (2026–2029), designed to translate each sector's priorities into actionable, implementable projects.