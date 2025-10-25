403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ooredoo, Mowasalat To Modernise Qatar's Public Transport With Advanced Digital Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo and Mowasalat (Karwa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revolutionise Qatar's public transport system with next-generation infrastructure, advancing Qatar's digital transformation journey.
The partnership is built on five key pillars: advanced Cloud Services, innovative Internet of Things (IoT) integration, seamless passenger Wi-Fi, enhanced customer support, and co-branded marketing campaigns.
As a central component of the agreement, Ooredoo will provide its robust, NVIDIA-powered cloud computing solutions to Karwa. The migration to a sophisticated cloud infrastructure will enhance Karwa's data storage capacity, offer unparalleled scalability, improve overall IT efficiency, and achieve significant cost savings.
Furthermore, the integration of IoT technology will transform Karwa's 'Raheel' fleet management system. The joint IoT initiatives will enable real-time vehicle tracking and predictive maintenance, leading to optimised transport operations, greater passenger safety, and reduced environmental impact.
Thani Ali al-Malki, Chief Business officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“By integrating advanced cloud infrastructure, IoT systems, and next-generation connectivity, we are creating a smart transportation network that adapts in real-time, enhancing both operational efficiency and passenger experience to set new global standards for urban mobility.”
Dr Hamed al-Shebani, executive director of ITC at Karwa, stated:“By integrating advanced cloud solutions and IoT-driven systems, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and safety of our operations but also enriching the daily travel experience for our passengers.”Ooredoo Mowasalat
The partnership is built on five key pillars: advanced Cloud Services, innovative Internet of Things (IoT) integration, seamless passenger Wi-Fi, enhanced customer support, and co-branded marketing campaigns.
As a central component of the agreement, Ooredoo will provide its robust, NVIDIA-powered cloud computing solutions to Karwa. The migration to a sophisticated cloud infrastructure will enhance Karwa's data storage capacity, offer unparalleled scalability, improve overall IT efficiency, and achieve significant cost savings.
Furthermore, the integration of IoT technology will transform Karwa's 'Raheel' fleet management system. The joint IoT initiatives will enable real-time vehicle tracking and predictive maintenance, leading to optimised transport operations, greater passenger safety, and reduced environmental impact.
Thani Ali al-Malki, Chief Business officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“By integrating advanced cloud infrastructure, IoT systems, and next-generation connectivity, we are creating a smart transportation network that adapts in real-time, enhancing both operational efficiency and passenger experience to set new global standards for urban mobility.”
Dr Hamed al-Shebani, executive director of ITC at Karwa, stated:“By integrating advanced cloud solutions and IoT-driven systems, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and safety of our operations but also enriching the daily travel experience for our passengers.”Ooredoo Mowasalat
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment