Qatar Ships More LNG Cargoes In 9M This Year Compared To Same Period 2024: GECF
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar shipped 25 more LNG cargoes in the first nine months of this year compared to 9M 2024, according to Gas Export Countries Forum (GECF).
In its latest monthly report, GECF noted that the United States shipped 181 more cargoes during the period compared to 9M 2024.
In September, some 507 LNG cargoes were exported globally, which were six fewer shipments than one year ago, as well as 30 fewer shipments than in the previous month.
In the first three quarters of 2025, total cargo exports reached 4,771, which was 54 more than during the same period in 2024, GECF noted
During these months, 46% of LNG cargoes exported originated from GECF countries, led by Qatar, Malaysia and Russia, the report said.
In September, global LNG exports rose by 4.2% y-o-y (1.40mn tonnes) to reach 34.91mn tonnes, marking the slowest pace of growth since June this year.
The increase was primarily driven by non-GECF countries, and to a lesser extent from LNG re-exports, which offset weaker LNG exports from GECF Member Countries.
Between January and September, cumulative global LNG exports grew by 4.7% y-o-y (14.31mn tonnes) to reach 319.46mn tonnes.
This growth was supported by stronger LNG exports from non-GECF countries and a modest uptick in LNG exports from GECF Member Countries and re-export activity.
The share of LNG exports from non-GECF countries continued to rise, increasing from 50.6% in September 2024 to 55.4% in September this year.
Similarly, the share of LNG re-exports moved slightly higher from 0.5% to 0.6%.
In contrast, the share of GECF Member Countries declined over the same period, falling from 48.9% to 44%.
“The US, Qatar, and Australia remained the top three LNG exporters,” GECF noted.
In September, LNG exports from GECF Member and Observer Countries fell by 6.3% (1.03mn tonnes) y-o-y to 15.17mn tonnes reversing four consecutive months of annual growth.
The decline was most pronounced in Algeria, Nigeria, Peru and Russia, while Qatar recorded a sharp increase in its LNG exports.
In Algeria, Nigeria, and Peru, reduced feedgas availability contributed to the decline in LNG exports.
In Algeria, upstream maintenance activities curtailed feedgas supply, resulting in lower LNG output.
In Nigeria, pipeline maintenance is believed to have constrained feedgas flows to liquefaction facilities.
Meanwhile, Russia's lower LNG exports originated from the Portovaya, Vysotsk, and Yamal LNG plants.
Conversely, Qatar recorded higher LNG exports, supported by stronger output from the Ras Laffan LNG facility, which operated above its nameplate capacity.
From January to September, aggregated GECF LNG exports moved marginally higher by 0.1% (0.20mn tonnes) y-o-y to reach 143.79mn tonnes, GECF noted cargo Gas Export Countries Forum
