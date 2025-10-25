403
Commercial Bank Celebrates UAB's 50Th Anniversary
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As United Arab Bank (UAB) marks its 50th anniversary, Commercial Bank extended its heartfelt congratulations and joined the celebration at the gala dinner in the Museum of The Future, UAE.
Key attendees included Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor al-Thani, Chairman of Commercial Bank and Director as well as Member of the Board Risk and Compliance Committee at UAB; Omar Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Commercial Bank and Vice-Chairman, Chairman of the Board Governance & Renumeration Committee of UAB; Stephen Moss, Group CEO of Commercial Bank, Director, Member of the Board Credit Committee, Member of the Board Audit Committee, Member of the Board Governance and Remuneration Committee at UAB; Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer of Commercial Bank as well as Director and Member of Board Credit Committee and Member of Board Risk and Compliance Committee at UAB.
Since its establishment in 1975, UAB has played a central role in shaping UAE's banking sector, offering world-class corporate and retail services. In 2007, Commercial Bank became a strategic partner with the acquisition of a 40% stake, marking the first partnership between Qatar and the UAE.
Over the years, UAB has expanded its presence and continued to elevate customer experience. This partnership stands as a testament to how regional collaboration can drive progress, inspire excellence, and set new benchmarks across the Gulf.
“When institutions share a mutual ambition, they have the power to advance the financial industry and shape a stronger regional future. This is how great achievements are built, and more importantly, sustained. At Commercial Bank, we value partnerships founded on collaboration and trust. For decades, United Arab Bank has demonstrated a commitment that aligns closely with ours.
“Today, as it marks 50 years of achievement and leadership in the UAE, we celebrate its inspiring journey and enduring legacy,” said Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor al-Thani.
Through this long-term partnership, Commercial Bank looks ahead with confidence as it continues to support UAB's growth and advancing collaboration across the region's financial landscape Arab Bank Commercial Bank
