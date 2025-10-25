403
Qatar Joins UN Convention Against Cybercrime
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar signed the UN Convention against Cybercrime during an official ceremony held Saturday in Hanoi, Vietnam, with broad international participation.
The Convention was signed on behalf of Qatar by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad.
In a speech during the ceremony, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation said that the adoption of the UN Convention against Cybercrime represents an important turning point in the international system and reflects a collective will to protect the security of peoples in the digital space, noting that cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical issue, but has become a pillar of international peace and security.
She further said that Qatar was among the first to support the development of a comprehensive agreement based on international cooperation, protecting infrastructure, and strengthening national capacities, especially in developing countries. She noted that the agreement fills a gap in the international legal system and enables countries to work together to confront cyber threats that affect human security and the stability of societies.
Combating cybercrime is an act of peace, Her Excellency said, noting that protecting the digital space contributes to preventing conflicts, building trust, and supporting dialogue between countries.
From this standpoint, she added, Qatar's commitment to cybersecurity aligns with its established role in mediation, building bridges, and promoting peaceful solutions. Just as Qatar works to resolve conflicts in the real world, it also strives to prevent conflicts in the digital realm, believing that true peace encompasses all dimensions of human life.
She noted the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Combating Cybercrime in Doha, which will contribute to capacity building and strengthening international cooperation, particularly in serving developing countries, in preparation for the implementation of this Convention.
Her Excellency affirmed Qatar's commitment to being a reliable international partner in building peace and protecting security, in both the real and digital worlds, out of its conviction that protecting human beings and preserving their dignity is the essence of all security and peace.
