UNRWA Calls For Urgent Humanitarian Aid Entry Into Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Saturday, called for the urgent entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as the winter season approaches.

In a post on X, UNRWA said, "As winter approaches in Gaza, people are increasingly in need of shelter and warmth. Shelter materials and winter supplies for displaced families are sitting in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, blocked from entry."

After two years of war, UNRWA added, displaced people are facing dire conditions in tents that lack the most basic means of protection. They are searching for shelter and warmth, while several, especially children, have died from the severe cold of the past two winters.