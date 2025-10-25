MCIT Aims To Further Enhance Digital Ecosystem Supporting Government Procurement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has strengthened its position among the world's leading digital economies by developing its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the country is recognised among the global digital performers in ICT Development Index 2025.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Government Procurement Forum 2026, Dr. Bashayer Merdef Al-Qashouti, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs Department at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), said,“For 2026, MCIT aims to further enhance the digital ecosystem that supports government procurement. Our focus will be on expanding system integration across ministries, improving user experience for suppliers, and strengthening data-driven decision-making to ensure efficiency and transparency in public spending.”

The country is advancing towards harnessing growth in the ICT sector by implementing various diversified enhancements. The country has become a hub for the market, with numerous innovations, exceptional infrastructure, and monitoring of digital performance.

Commenting on how the Ministry is advancing the national vision goals, Dr. Qashouti noted that MCIT plays a key role in driving the digital transformation that underpins Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Through our initiatives, we are enabling smarter government operations, fostering innovation, and empowering the private sector - all of which contribute to building a knowledge-based, sustainable economy, she added.

The Ministry's contribution focuses on strengthening Qatar's digital infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity to ensure reliability and resilience across government systems. Dr. Qashouti said,“We are also advancing smart government platforms powered by artificial intelligence to improve service delivery and support innovation.

These efforts aim to build national digital capabilities and create an integrated environment that promotes efficiency, transparency, and sustainable growth.”

She further pointed out that Ministry of Communications and Information Technology continues to lead the national innovation agenda through projects that integrate emerging technologies such as AI and big data into government operations.

“We are building advanced digital platforms and fostering collaboration between public entities and the private sector to drive innovation. Our goal is to position Qatar as a regional leader in digital government and technology-driven development,” she added.

Qatar is steadily positioning itself as a leading regional hub for the knowledge economy, aligning its progress with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which is a long-term roadmap guiding the nation's development across all sectors.

The country has been at the forefront of attaining digital transformation in the past decade by enhancing its economy and services for the nation. It has also made significant investments in technology infrastructure and carried out initiatives to foster the adoption of digital technologies in the market.