Media City Qatar, Euronews Announce Four New Original Programs From Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and Euronews, Europe's leading news organization, have announced the launch of four new original programs to be produced in Doha, facilitated by Media City Qatar.

Building on their 2021 partnership, the productions represent the new step in contributing to Qatar's positioning as a hub for world-class content production and in expanding Euronews' coverage of the country and the wider region.

The line-up of four original programs includes Qatar in Motion, which looks beyond headlines to spotlight people and progress in the State; Grand Voyager, a travel series blending bucket-list destinations with hidden gems; Cult, which captures the pulse of art, music, fashion, and entertainment; and Focus, offering in-depth reporting on business developments in Qatar and their global connections.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Media City Qatar, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori said: "Over the past four years, we have worked closely with Euronews to bring world-class media expertise to Qatar. This step comes as an extension of our strategic partnership, where we produce original programs from Doha, showcasing stories and experiences from Qatar and the region that reach a global audience. Our collaboration is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, driving diversification through the creative industries while supporting the next generation of talent who will carry our media sector forward."

For his part, Chairman of Euronews, Pedro Vargas David said: "The Middle East is a region of growing global importance, with stories that resonate far beyond its borders. Through our partnership with Media City Qatar, Euronews is deepening its presence here to ensure these perspectives are shared with international audiences. This collaboration allows us to showcase the richness, diversity, and innovation of Qatar and the wider region, strengthening our mission to connect cultures and bring global stories to life. Euronews is proud of its presence in Doha and counts itself as a partner in showcasing the present and the future of the State of Qatar."

Since the start of the partnership in 2021, Media City Qatar and Euronews have co-produced five programs from Doha: The Exchange, Qatar 365, Scenes, Football Now, and The Dialogue. Together, these shows delivered 558 episodes, generating 11.3 billion TV impacts and 58 million views on YouTube, with audiences reaching 61 million viewers annually in their last year.

With the conclusion of these productions, Media City Qatar and Euronews are building on this strong foundation to launch the next chapter of their collaboration. In October 2024, Media City Qatar also partnered with Qatar University to deliver the Euronews Business Media Training, which gave students practical experience in journalism, production, and broadcasting. Media City Qatar also continues to support an international internship program that connects students from Qatar with Euronews's global offices.

Media City Qatar continues to advance its vision of building a vibrant media ecosystem that connects local talent with global platforms, fosters innovation, and strengthens Qatar's role in shaping the future of storytelling across the region and beyond.