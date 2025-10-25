CGB Announces Launch Of Job Satisfaction Measurement Survey 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Governmental Development Council (CGB) announces the launch of the 2025 Job Satisfaction Measurement Survey.

The survey can be reached via the Mawared unified e-platform.

The CGB affirmed the launch comes as as part of its ongoing quest to enhance competence and quality of government services.

It noted that the survey aims to monitor employees' views on the working environment and apply HR best practices in line with state aspirations, while stressing that employee engagement is a key step that contributes to improving institutional performance and improving the quality of work life.