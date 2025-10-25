First Ever Logo Of Delhi To Be Unveiled On Nov 1: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday that the National Capital Territory government will release the city's first ever official logo on November 1 - Delhi Foundation Day.

The Chief Minister said that the logo for the Delhi government will serve as a new symbol of the capital's unique identity.

CM Gupta said that the logo will reflect the city's modern, transparent, and people-friendly governance, besides highlighting the harmony of Delhi's culture and development.

A logo design competition was organised on the MyGov portal (mygov), with the deadline for submissions set as September 26. A total of 1,800 entries/designs were received from across the country, she said.

Last month, the Chief Minister constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of Delhi's official logo that shall reflect the city's unique identity, rich history, culture, development, and the aspirations of its people, an official said.

This is the first time that the government is creating an official logo for the National Capital Territory, he said.

“Work on this project is already underway, and CM Gupta has constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of Delhi's official logo,” said the official.

The Chief Minister explained that the government had made special provisions for the design and selection of the logo.

According to the Chief Minister, an expert committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of General Administration, evaluated the entries and shortlisted the final design.

The committee included experts from various universities, and the Joint Secretary of the Department of General Administration will serve as Member Secretary.

The initiative aims to position Delhi as a strong, recognisable brand that represents democratic values, technological advancement, and citizen participation, she said.