Tripura: Seven Held For Brutal Assault On Police Officer

Agartala, Oct 25 (IANS) Police on Saturday arrested seven people for brutally assaulting the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of a police station in Tripura, officials said.

A police officer said that the Officer-in-Charge of a police station in Belonia under South Tripura district, Shibu Ranjan Dey, was severely attacked by several club members when he and his team tried to stop a DJ performance during a puja-related event.

Dey, an Inspector-rank police officer, was reportedly dragged down from the stage and physically assaulted by a group of club members, triggering widespread condemnation across the state.

According to police, the incident occurred when the police, led by the OC, intervened to stop loud music being played late into the night, well beyond the permitted hours.

The club members not only obstructed the law enforcers but also brutally attacked the OC, leading to chaos at the event site.

The injured OC was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering outrage from all sections of society.

Police later registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and arrested seven club members, including the club Secretary and the puja committee President and Secretary.

An investigation into the case is underway.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, speaking to the media on the sidelines of a government event in Agartala, said that the police are taking strict action against the accused club members.

All major opposition parties, including the CPI-M and the Congress, strongly condemned the incident.

The Tripura High Court, along with various District Magistrates and the Pollution Control Board, has repeatedly issued orders prohibiting the use of high-volume sound systems after 10 p.m.

However, many clubs and puja organisers continue to violate these orders and guidelines.

A senior lawyer said that violating sound limits is a punishable offence that constitutes noise pollution, with penalties including fines, equipment seizure, and potential jail time.