Sanctions Against Russia Important, But Pressure Must Be Increased Finnish FM

"The step that the United States took the other day in lockstep with Europe to strengthen the sanctions against Russia is so important," Valtonen said.

"We simply have to increase the pressure. Unfortunately, we seem to be unable to change Russia's imperialistic goals, but we should be able to change their calculus," she added.

She stressed that the war is costing Russia dearly and that its economy is unable to sustain this burden.

"In the end, war is very expensive, and we can already see that Russia's real economy cannot bear this strain," she noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on October 20, Valtonen stated that the West must continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression rather than pressuring it toward capitulation.