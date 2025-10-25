If Talks Fail, Open Conflict Likely Between Pakistan And Afghanistan: Defence Minister

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that if negotiations with the Afghan Taliban do not yield results, Pakistan and Afghanistan could face an open conflict.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan's armed forces and police personnel are sacrificing their lives for national security.“We sleep in peace because our protectors stay awake,” he remarked.

He said Pakistan hosted Afghans for 40 years, yet Afghanistan's attitude towards Pakistan remains hostile.“Those we are talking to in Doha grew up in Pakistan, but Afghanistan is still working as a proxy for India,” he added.

The minister further stated that Afghan refugees have taken control of employment and business opportunities in Pakistan, stressing the need for a unified policy.“We must adopt one agenda - to live with our neighbour with brotherhood and principles,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said that although no major incident has occurred during the past four to five days, if talks fail, Pakistan will take every step necessary to safeguard its security.

It is worth mentioning that the second round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan is currently underway in Istanbul, Türkiye, where progress on the points agreed in Doha is being reviewed. The Doha talks had resulted in an understanding between the two countries regarding a ceasefire and border respect.