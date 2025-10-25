403
ASEAN Calls For Unified Strategic Approach To Protect Regional Interests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Foreign and economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for a unified strategic approach among member states to protect the region's interests and enhance its global standing.
A joint statement by the ASEAN foreign and economic ministers on Saturday noted rapid global changes, including rising major power competition, shifting supply chains, and the growing overlap of technology, security, and the economy.
ASEAN, as the world's fifth-largest economic bloc, urged to move beyond ambiguity and speak with a clear, unified voice to promote openness, neutrality, and regional prosperity.
The association also emphasized the need for a rules-based regional order that fosters dialogue and cooperation over confrontation.
ASEAN ministers renewed commitment to a multilateral trading system that is predictable, transparent, inclusive, fair, sustainable, and rules-based.
They affirmed their commitment to strengthening ASEAN's internal coordination and sectoral mechanisms to boost trade and investment, implement agreements, and update free trade agreements to address global supply chain disruptions.
The ministers also stressed diversifying economic relations and forging new partnerships to boost ASEAN's resilience and competitiveness.
The ASEAN Summit is held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 26-28 October 2025, with around 30 regional and international leaders participating.
Established in 1967, the ASEAN comprises 11 member states: Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste. (end)
