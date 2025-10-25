KTJ Krug LLC Launches Tiktok Campaign To Elevate Guest Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- KTJ Krug LLC, the boutique vacation-rental company based in San Juan's Condado district, has announced a new TikTok campaign inviting guests to share their favorite experiences during their stays.

The initiative, inspired by a recent high-profile guest visit, encourages travelers to post short, creative videos that showcase the real spirit of Condado - from morning coffee on a balcony to local dining, cultural spots, and the neighborhood's vibrant nightlife.

“We want our guests to capture what makes Condado feel alive - not staged, but real,” said Isabella Fernandez, Marketing Director at KTJ Krug LLC.“This campaign celebrates the authentic energy of our community while giving guests a chance to share their stories with a global audience.”

Guest Spotlight Video Challenge

As part of the campaign, KTJ Krug LLC is introducing the Guest Spotlight Video Challenge, where guests are encouraged to post short clips of their favorite KTJ moments. Featured videos will be shared across KTJ's official social media platforms, creating a digital community of travelers who have experienced Condado in their own way.

By blending social engagement with personalized hospitality, KTJ Krug aims to create a deeper connection between visitors and the local culture. Selected videos will be highlighted to inspire future guests to experience Puerto Rico through the lens of real travelers.

About KTJ Krug LLC

Founded in 2021, KTJ Krug LLC curates a collection of modern and comfortable vacation rentals in San Juan's Condado district. The company's portfolio has earned Booking's 2025 Traveller Review Awards for outstanding guest satisfaction, reflecting KTJ's commitment to quality, design, and genuine hospitality.

Media Contact:

Isabella Fernandez

Marketing Director, KTJ Krug LLC

...

For more information or to join the campaign, visit