White Angels Police Unit Evacuates 69-Year-Old Man From Shelling In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Police reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

A woman had contacted the police, asking them to evacuate her father from the shelling zone. The day before, an enemy shell had exploded near his house.

"To help persuade the 69-year-old man to leave the border village in the Mykolaivka community, his daughter joined the police crew," the report said.

It is noted that during the evacuation, enemy FPV drones were circling nearby and explosions were heard, as the front line is very close.

The man agreed to leave. The White Angels helped him gather his belongings and quickly headed to a safe location. After reaching safety, the police escorted the family to their new accommodation.

As reported earlier, police and volunteers evacuated an 80-year-old man from the village of Osynove in the Kupiansk community, and just minutes after his departure, his house was destroyed by a Russian airstrike.

Illustrative photo: National Police of Ukraine