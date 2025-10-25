Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives The Visiting Swiss Counterpart


2025-10-25 09:03:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Saturday his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis.
Minister Cassis, accompanied by a delegation of officials, is currently visiting the State of Kuwait. (end)
aa


MENAFN25102025000071011013ID1110246654



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search