Chief Secy Reviews Arrangements for 2nd Edition of Kashmir Marathon

Srinagar- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming 2nd Edition of the Kashmir Marathon, being organized by the Tourism Department on November 2, 2025, in Srinagar.

The meeting besides Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism was attended by Secretary, Health; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; DIG, Traffic; MD, JKTDC; Director, Tourism, Kashmir; SSP, Traffic, Srinagar; Commissioner, SMC, and other senior officers of concerned departments.

The Chief Secretary described the marquee event as a valuable opportunity to promote tourism and sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that the inaugural edition had received overwhelming response and set new benchmarks for sporting events in the region.

He observed that participation from runners across the nation and abroad would further reinforce Kashmir's image as a premier destination for leisure, adventure and sports tourism.

Emphasizing seamless coordination among all departments, Dulloo directed the concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements for visiting athletes and participants, covering aspects such as transportation, accommodation, medical care, security, sanitation, and event management.

The Chief Secretary urged the Traffic Department to take all necessary measures to secure the marathon routes on the day of the event. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive traffic management plan, including appropriate diversions and issuance of advance travel advisories to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters.

He underscored the need to provide a memorable experience to all participants that reflects Kashmir's hospitality and growing capability in hosting large-scale international events.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Ashish ChanderVerma informed that several renowned national and international athletes are expected to participate in this year's edition.

He further noted that the event would also act as a platform to showcase local art, craft, and culture, with dedicated stalls promoting Handicrafts and Handloom products from Jammu and Kashmir.

Director, Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, presented a detailed overview of the operational plan, covering aspects of participant registration, route management, volunteer deployment, and publicity campaigns.