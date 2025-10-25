Azerbaijan's NAM Experience Underscores Its Role As Mediator And Promoter Of Peace, Shafiyev Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Since joining the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 2011, Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the Bandung Principles, pursuing an independent and balanced foreign policy while prioritizing regional cooperation and deepening alliance ties with Türkiye,reports.

This was stated by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (CIR), at a conference titled“The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned Countries in International Peace and Security” held in Vienna.

Shafiyev noted that after the Cold War, Azerbaijan explored various cooperation formats - including within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and through European integration - but current geopolitical realities have reinforced the importance of maintaining a pragmatic and balanced foreign policy.

He recalled that during Azerbaijan's NAM chairmanship from 2019 to 2023, Baku launched several important initiatives, such as promoting global solidarity, advocating for fair vaccine distribution during the pandemic, and founding the NAM Youth Organization and the NAM Parliamentary Network.

Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently prioritizes respect for international law, particularly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

“During the Second Garabagh War in 2020, the vast majority of NAM member states supported the sovereignty and just position of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders. This solidarity was a clear example of mutual trust and friendship within the Movement,” he said.

He further underlined that Azerbaijan continues to promote dialogue, multilateralism, and international justice, positioning itself as a reliable mediator and a partner for peace and stability in the region by hosting negotiations between various countries.

In his presentation, Shafiyev also discussed the historical, political, and socio-economic context that led to the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement during World War II, as well as the challenges and evolving role of the Movement in the post-bipolar global order.

The conference was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, in collaboration with CIR, the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for the Study of the Consequences of War, and the Vienna Diplomatic Academy. Opening remarks were delivered by Rovshan Sadigbayli, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE, and Martina Schubert, Deputy Director of the Vienna Diplomatic Academy, followed by expert discussions on the topi