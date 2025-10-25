Latvia's FM Responds To Russia's Attack, Calling To Boost Ukraine's Strike Capabilities
“Minister Sybiha is right – Ukraine needs to get long range precision strike capability to take out military objects of attack, production and terror. Then peace has a chance,” Braže emphasized.
She added that“now, butcher in Kremlin seeks war and terror, not peace.”Read also: Zelensky: Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhals at Ukraine in 202
As previously reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged partners to respond to Russian terror by strengthening Ukraine's energy support and defense capabilities.
