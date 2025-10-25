The Future Of Cities Starts Here: Global Changemakers Unite At Expo City Dubai For Global Cities Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mayors and city leaders from more than 300 cities around the world, alongside key figures from the public and private sector, are set to converge at Expo City Dubai for the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum – a global platform driving sustainable, inclusive and future-ready urban growth.

Hosted in one of the world's most innovative and sustainable city developments, this year's summit will see leaders, changemakers and visionaries share how cities can harness technology, collaboration and creativity to shape a better tomorrow. From climate resilience and cultural identity to digital transformation and inclusive opportunity, the global cities summit will highlight the bold ideas and real-world action redefining the future of urban living.

As anticipation builds, mayors and changemakers from across the globe shared what they are most looking forward to – and what they hope to take away from the summit.

Jakub Mazur, Deputy Mayor, Wrocław, Poland, said he is eager to explore the power of connections.“Wrocław is delighted to join the Summit in Dubai – a forum where ideas, innovation and cooperation meet across continents. As a city deeply rooted in European values yet open to global dialogue, we see it as a unique platform to strengthen our connections with dynamic cities in Asia and the Pacific.”

Governor James Orengo, Siaya County, Kenya, reflected on the opportunity to translate ideas into action.“We are joining the global cities summit at Expo City to connect Siaya's development agenda with global innovation and investment opportunities. Our goal is to build lasting partnerships that help translate our vision for Siaya into measurable progress for our people.”

Mayor Dato' Hj Baderul Amin bin Abdul Hamid, Seberang Perai, Malaysia, highlighted the importance of inclusion.“This is a prime platform to celebrate the notion that local actions, no matter how small, can drive global impacts across the world. The Summit's focus on cities as Centres of Connection, Centres of Solutions and Centres of Resilience perfectly aligns with our vision of making Seberang Perai a city for all.”

From Latin America, André Paccola Sasso, Mayor of Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil, is looking forward to exchanging ideas and best practices with cities around the world.“Lençóis Paulista is proud to join a global event that focuses on urban planning and quality of life. Participating in the Summit opens our city to the world – creating opportunities for investment, partnerships and innovation while learning from success stories across the globe.”

Business leaders also shared their expectations for the summit and the cities of the future.said:“Tomorrow's cities will run on connected infrastructure, inclusive supply chains, and data-driven services that elevate everyday life. The investment community can accelerate this transformation, translating digitalisation into personalisation, and inclusivity into shared opportunity. That's the kind of future Crescent Enterprises is working to enable.”

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global – which simplifies how people connect with governments through secure, intelligent and inclusive service ecosystems – said:“We see the global cities summit as a vital platform to advance dialogue between governments, technology and citizens. We look forward to contributing to discussions on how trusted public-private partnerships can translate innovation into empowering citizen experiences.”

Building on the organisation's emphasis on empowering women as both a social and economic priority, Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group, said:“The global cities summit is a powerful reminder that the future of our cities depends on collaboration, empathy and inclusion. The Women's World Majlis provides a platform where women from every sector can share ideas and influence the way cities grow and connect... and I am honoured to contribute to a dialogue that places women at the centre of sustainable urban progress.”

The summit runs from 27-29 October at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, and will unite cities, leaders and innovators in a shared mission to build sustainable, resilient and inclusive urban futures. Together, participants will turn ideas into action and inspire tangible change for communities worldwide.

