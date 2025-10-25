ROSHN Group Hosts The Annual GRC Forum To Foster Collaboration And Knowledge Sharing



The Forum brought together over 250 experts in the fields of governance, risk, and compliance to exchange knowledge, foster professional dialogue, and enhance institutional performance. ROSHN Group hosted the forum to reaffirm its leading role in unifying perspectives and reinforcing collaboration to shape best-in-class governance practices

Riyadh, 2025 – ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, hosted the second edition of the Annual GRC Forum, bringing together over 250 experts and senior executives from over 85 private and government entities. The event aimed to exchange knowledge and develop standardized practices that enhance institutional performance. The Forum reflects ROSHN Group's ongoing commitment to applying integrated and effective GRC frameworks and fostering professional collaboration and dialogue to advance best-in-class practices across the sector.

Serving as a practical platform, the Forum addressed key GRC themes. The agenda focused on presenting the Governance and Oversight Framework and its role in enabling the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The Forum also highlighted the Assurance Integration Framework as a holistic approach that aligns audit, risk, and compliance functions to provide boards of directors with clearer, more consistent insights into organizational performance and risks.

Commenting on the occasion, the Group Chief of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at ROSHN Group, Rakan Alhuthali, said:“Hosting the Annual GRC Forum reaffirms ROSHN Group's dedication to cultivating a governance-first mindset and advancing its practices across the organization. We believe that effective GRC systems are essential to strengthening institutional performance, enabling quality decision-making, and ensuring sustainable growth. The engagement of attendees greatly enriched the collective knowledge, positioning governance as a long-term investment and strategic enabler of competitiveness and investor trust.”

ROSHN Group continues to implement an integrated governance, risk, and compliance framework, aligning strategy with execution through risk-informed planning, transparent reporting, and effective coordination between internal audit and oversight functions. Through this Forum, the Group reinforces provides a platform for professional dialogue and knowledge sharing that drives institutional excellence and enhances competitiveness across sectors.