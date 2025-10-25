403
ROSHN Group Hosts The Annual GRC Forum To Foster Collaboration And Knowledge Sharing
Serving as a practical platform, the Forum addressed key GRC themes. The agenda focused on presenting the Governance and Oversight Framework and its role in enabling the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The Forum also highlighted the Assurance Integration Framework as a holistic approach that aligns audit, risk, and compliance functions to provide boards of directors with clearer, more consistent insights into organizational performance and risks. Commenting on the occasion, the Group Chief of Governance, Risk, and Compliance at ROSHN Group, Rakan Alhuthali, said:“Hosting the Annual GRC Forum reaffirms ROSHN Group's dedication to cultivating a governance-first mindset and advancing its practices across the organization. We believe that effective GRC systems are essential to strengthening institutional performance, enabling quality decision-making, and ensuring sustainable growth. The engagement of attendees greatly enriched the collective knowledge, positioning governance as a long-term investment and strategic enabler of competitiveness and investor trust.” ROSHN Group continues to implement an integrated governance, risk, and compliance framework, aligning strategy with execution through risk-informed planning, transparent reporting, and effective coordination between internal audit and oversight functions. Through this Forum, the Group reinforces provides a platform for professional dialogue and knowledge sharing that drives institutional excellence and enhances competitiveness across sectors.
The Forum brought together over 250 experts in the fields of governance, risk, and compliance to exchange knowledge, foster professional dialogue, and enhance institutional performance.
ROSHN Group hosted the forum to reaffirm its leading role in unifying perspectives and reinforcing collaboration to shape best-in-class governance practices
