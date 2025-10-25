PM SHRI Will Introduce Hedgewar, Golwalkar Perspectives In Kerala Schools: K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP has declared that the state's participation in the PM SHRI initiative marks a significant shift in educational direction. Former state BJP chief K Surendran stated that curriculum changes aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) would introduce new historical perspectives in classrooms, including content about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Hedgewar and their prominent leader Savarkar. The state government's decision to enter the PM SHRI agreement has created turmoil within the ruling coalition. The decision was allegedly taken on October 16 without broad consultation, catching many senior political figures off guard. Multiple ministers reportedly learned of the development through news coverage rather than internal channels. This lack of transparency has particularly angered the Communist Party of India (CPI), which maintains fundamental objections to the scheme. Education Minister V Sivankutty has begun damage control efforts, meeting directly with CPI leadership to address their concerns.

Surendran questioned whether backroom negotiations influenced the decision-making process, noting that key government figures appeared to have acted independently. He suggested that only top leadership was aware of the agreement before its finalization, leaving other party members uninformed. He also dismissed criticism from coalition partners, particularly the CPI, as inconsequential.

What is the Significance?

The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India program represents a comprehensive modernization effort targeting select educational institutions in every administrative block. The initiative aims to transform approximately 14,500 schools across various governance levels into model learning centers. Participation requires full adoption of the National Education Policy framework. Left-wing parties have resisted the approach, citing concerns about ideological influences and privatization trends in the proposed reforms.

The CPI is contemplating severe measures in response to what it characterizes as a breach of coalition principles. Internal discussions have explored options ranging from formal protests to potential boycotts of executive meetings. Party representatives argue that proceeding without consensus violates established norms of alliance governance, especially after receiving assurances that the matter would undergo proper deliberation within the coalition framework. The incident has raised questions about decision-making processes and mutual respect among governing partners. The CPI plans to escalate the matter to its national organizational structure, though the issue had not been formally scheduled for immediate review. Party officials indicated they await clarification from their coalition partners before determining their final position.

Govt Cites Budget Constraints

The agreement's timing coincides with the release of substantial previously frozen educational funding. Reports indicate that approximately Rs 1,500 crore in Samagra Shiksha Keralam allocations were unlocked following the state's commitment to the PM SHRI framework. Critics within the coalition argue that accepting financial support should not require compromising on ideological positions regarding educational autonomy and policy independence.