Saudi Arabia Shifts Focus To AI As Neom Plans Adjust

Dubai

Riyadh is advancing its push into artificial intelligence, sidestepping some of the previous fanfare around the massive urban-megaproject Neom, and signalling a new strategic pivot by its sovereign wealth arm Public Investment Fund. The fund is repositioning to attract global AI investment, deepen partnerships with major tech players and harness data-centre infrastructure at scale.

The kingdom's leadership is steering resources away from grand construction ambitions to technology-driven growth. The newly formed Humain - a PIF-backed AI company - was launched in May with the mission of establishing Saudi Arabia as a global hub for AI. The firm plans to build advanced data centres, cloud services and one of the world's most powerful Arabic large-language models.

Strategic deals have followed. U. S. chip-maker Nvidia has agreed to ship some 18,000 Blackwell chips to Saudi Arabia to support a 500-megawatt data-centre facility coordinated by Humain. PIF and international analysts say the move reflects a shift in focus: less emphasis on sprawling“giga-projects” of construction, more on the digital-infrastructure layer that underpins a future knowledge-economy.

Globally, transformative AI applications - from generative-AI language models to edge computing in industries - require vast compute power, energy and state coordination. PIF's governor Yasir Al‐Rumayyan has said the kingdom is well-placed, given its energy resources and large-scale capital, to become a“hub outside the U. S.” for AI development. Analysts suggest the pivot acknowledges market realities: mega-cities like Neom have proved slower to materialise than envisaged, while digital-economy bets offer faster, more measurable returns.

The megacity Neom and its flagship component – The Line – have faced scepticism over timelines, cost-overruns and foreign investor pull-back. Executive reshuffles in Neom's leadership and recalibrated investment priorities have signalled the shift. Meanwhile, PIF has begun trimming the proportion of its portfolio allocated to global investments - moving foreign-allocation toward 18 per cent from previous targets - to double-down on domestic strategic sectors like AI.

The investment case for Saudi Arabia is sizeable. Humain aims to tap into the Arab-language market of over 450 million people, while deploying data-centre capacity measured in gigawatts. Academic and industry voices say the kingdom has already built one of the strongest AI-ready physical infrastructures in the Middle East: multiple super-computers, data centres and training programmes are in motion. On the human-capital front, programmes to train 20,000 data/AI experts by 2030 are underway through partnerships with international firms such as Microsoft, Accenture and Huawei Technologies.

For global tech firms and investors, Saudi Arabia's offer now centres around“sovereign AI infrastructure” rather than purely construction or real-estate play. The deal with Nvidia is seen as precedent-setting: Nvidia's CEO told reporters that AI infrastructure is“essential infrastructure” akin to power and internet. Moreover, the shift aligns with the kingdom's broader strategic framework Vision 2030 - which seeks to reduce oil-dependence and build a diversified economy.

Nevertheless, risks remain. Observers caution that the AI ambition is spectacular in scale yet faces operational and regulatory challenges - from data-governance to talent retention and ideological scrutiny. The push may also attract geopolitical scrutiny given the involvement of U. S. technology in Saudi infrastructure. The earlier mega-project model illustrates how bold vision can be slowed by delivery hurdles.

