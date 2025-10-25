Nakheel Opens Luxury Waterfront Villas At Palm Jebel Ali

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai– Nakheel has unveiled a new collection of ultra-luxury waterfront villas at its flagship Palm Jebel Ali development, signalling a major push in high-end residential real estate on the island. The release covers both the“Beach Collection” and“Coral Collection” villa clusters, with the broader master plan of the scheme now coming into sharper focus.

The announcement highlights that the master community will include a 9,000 sq m retail centre and a Friday Mosque, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, capable of accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers. These amenities aim to anchor the island's residential offering within a self-contained neighbourhood.

With the new launch, Nakheel emphasises the project's scale: Palm Jebel Ali spans seven islands over 13.4 km, features 16 fronds and more than 90 km of beachfront-and is aligned with Dubai's wider urban agenda, including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and D33 Economic Strategy.

In terms of product offering, the villas in the Beach Collection are described as five- to six-bedroom homes, in architectural styles such as“Blue Horizon”,“Indigo Ocean”,“Cyan Sky”,“Pacific Breeze”,“Cobalt”,“Baia Luna”, and“Crystal Springs”, each designed to maximise beach frontage, indoor–outdoor connectivity and panoramic Gulf views. Meanwhile, the Coral Collection caters to six- and seven-bedroom villas spanning 11,500 to 12,500 sq ft with typologies named“Red Aurora”,“Porcelain Roses”,“Redwood”,“Coral Dune” and“Sunset Mirage”, designed by firms such as SAOTA, LOCI, LW Design Group and NAGA Architects.

Pricing for the villas begins at about AED 18 million for selected collections, with larger units commanding higher sums. Many payment plans follow an 80/20 structure.

From an infrastructure standpoint, the developer has already awarded major contracts. More than AED 750 million has been committed to infrastructure works at Palm Jebel Ali, with foundations and utilities now advancing. This underlines the shift from conceptualisation to execution in what has been a long-gestating project.

Industry analysts observe that the relaunch of Palm Jebel Ali taps into multiple market drivers: the growing demand for ultra-premium real estate in Dubai, the appeal of waterfront living post-pandemic, and the positioning of international investor interest in the Gulf region. According to one 2025 briefing, Palm Jebel Ali is expected to complete handovers for early villa phases around Q4 2026 to Q2 2027, with full phase completion by Q4 2027 and final island build-out through to 2030.

Nevertheless, the project carries risk factors. The sheer scale of the development-with its 13.4 km footprint, 16 fronds and myriad amenities-brings execution complexity. Global economic uncertainty and luxury real-estate market saturation are potential headwinds. Moreover, while buyer interest remains strong in Dubai, some investors may be cautious about long-term delivery and value appreciation in mega-island contexts.

Nakheel's CEO for Dubai Holding Real Estate, Khalid Al Malik, said that Palm Jebel Ali“stands as a symbol of Dubai's vision and enduring ambition. This latest release of villas reinforces Nakheel's commitment to excellence in design, delivery and community creation.” He emphasised that construction advancing and homes and neighbourhoods that elevate quality of life will contribute to the emirate's long-term growth story.

