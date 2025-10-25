Jordan's Exports To EU Countries Rise By 30.9% In 1St 8 Months 2025-Dos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 25 (Petra) - Exports to European Union countries rose by 30.9% during the first eight months of this year, foreign trade figures issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed.According to official figures, the value of the Kingdom's exports to EU nations during the January-August period of this year amounted to JD369 million, compared to JD282 million during the same period last year.Italy topped the list of EU importers of Jordanian exports during the same period, reaching JD101 million, compared to JD36 million during the same period last year, marking an increase of 180.6%.The value of the Kingdom's imports from EN bloc during the same period amounted to JD2.088 billion, compared to JD1.942 billion during the same period last year, recording an increase of 7.5%.Germany topped the list of exporting countries to Jordan, with the value of the Kingdom's imports for the same period amounted to approximately JD451 million, compared to JD449 million for the same period the previous year, registering an increase of 0.4%.The most prominent national goods exported to EU countries are garments, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, chemical products, in addition to some agricultural and other products.Meanwhile, the most important national goods imported from the EU are vehicles, industrial machinery and equipment, pharmaceutical and medical products, chemicals, electrical and electronic machinery, and food products.In remarks to "Petra," Mohammad Smadi, a member of the Board of Directors of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (EuroCham), the significant increase in Jordanian exports to EU countries reflects a "clear improvement" in industrial performance and the "growing competitiveness" of national products in European markets, particularly in high-value-added sectors such as garment, fertilizers, and pharmaceutical products.Smadi noted these figures reflect the outcomes of joint efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance economic cooperation between Jordan and the European Union.Smadi indicated that the "quality" of Jordanian national industry is increasingly accepted in European markets, thanks to Jordanian factories' "commitment to the highest production standards and international specifications."Smadi said that many Jordanian products are "now competitive with their counterparts in European markets in terms of quality, price, and efficiency, which enhances confidence in Jordanian products and opens the way for further expansion in export volume."Smadi stated the Jordanian-European partnership represents a "successful model" of balanced economic cooperation, and that the next phase requires further efforts to maximize the benefits of the agreement to simplify the rules of origin and European initiatives supporting Jordanian exports.Smadi called for accelerating the implementation of an integrated national tracking system for food and animal products (cheese, processed meat, and dairy).Smadi added that this system's importance lies in recording data and information related to the national product to ensure the efficient use of resources.This effort, he noted, will contribute to increasing competitiveness and enhancing the benefits of trade agreements signed with the European Union, which require a national tracking system for imports.Smadi also expressed his confidence that continuation of this positive trend will contribute to enhancing economic growth, creating new job opportunities, and achieving greater integration between the Jordanian and European economies.Samadi noted EuroCham plays a pivotal role in enhancing benefits of these markets by providing accurate information about them, holding multiple meetings and visits to various EU countries, in cooperation with the commercial attachés at various EU embassies, to explore trade opportunities and enable the Kingdom's exports to these markets.