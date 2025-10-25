Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Strengthening Air And Maritime Links

2025-10-25 05:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Tamar Ioseliani met with Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Sufyan Al-Hasan on the sidelines of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of transport cooperation between the two countries, with particular focus on the 2019 air transport agreement that has significantly boosted passenger traffic and air cargo volumes.

Over the first nine months of 2025, the number of passengers traveling between Georgia and Saudi Arabia increased by 12.8% compared to the same period last year and nearly ninefold compared to pre-agreement levels. Saudi Arabia's Flynas currently operates flights between the two countries on two routes with a total frequency of seven flights per week.

The officials also reviewed cooperation in maritime transport. It was noted that a 2021 memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarer certificates enables Georgian sailors to work aboard vessels flying the Saudi Arabian flag.

The meeting further covered potential collaboration in maritime education, digitalization of maritime transport, and environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Trend News Agency

