Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Art Weekend Set To Roll Out Thank You, Sea! Project In Baku (VIDEO)

2025-10-25 05:05:48

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. One of the events of the Art Weekend to be held in Baku from October 31 through November 2 will be a multidisciplinary program for the youth, Trend reports.

On November 2, the "Thank you, Sea!" project will be presented at the Museum of Painting as part of that program.

The performances in the joint project of the "SÖZ" art center and the State Children's Philharmonic are inspired by the lyrical works of Leyla Aliyeva, the initiator of Art Weekend.

The project brings together poetry, music, dance and visual art.

The program to be presented by talented young artists reminds us that poetry lives not only on paper, but also in sound, movement and dreams.

The "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Trend News Agency

