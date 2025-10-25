Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FC Personnel Martyred In Firing Incident In Tank

2025-10-25 05:05:39
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

An FC personnel was martyred when unidentified armed assailants opened fire in Tank district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Ghulam Imam Police Station, at Mohamad Akbar village, where unknown attackers sprayed bullets at the FC soldier, resulting in his martyrdom on the spot.

Sources identified the martyred FC personnel as Ismail, who had recently completed his training and was on leave at home. The assailants managed to flee after the attack.

It is worth mentioning that a day earlier, three police personnel, including SP Operations Asad Zubair, were martyred while two others sustained injuries in an explosion near a police vehicle in Daraban area of Hangu.

MENAFN25102025000189011041ID1110246236



Tribal News Network

