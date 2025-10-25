War Update: 140 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Oleksandrohrad Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, using three missiles and 141 guided aerial bombs.

They also conducted 4,534 shelling attacks, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,707 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Enemy airstrikes targeted districts in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Nechaivka, Andriivka, Bratske, and Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; Sadove and Olhivka in Kherson region; Zmiienkove in Odesa region; as well as Kharkiv.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one enemy artillery system over the course of the day.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack over the past day. Russian forces in these sectors used six guided aerial bombs and carried out 181 shelling attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 14 assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk, Odradne, Bolohivka, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, yesterday the Russians carried out four attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled their assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders launched ten attacks, attempting to break through the defenses near Karpivka, Serednie, Myrne, Drobysheve, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russian army made five attempts to break through in the areas of Vyimka, Serebrianka, and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces carried out one attack in the area of Pereizne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 52 enemy assaults in the areas of Nykanorivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Russians carried out 22 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt by enemy units to advance in the area of Okhotnyche.

In the Orikhiv sector, defenders repelled six Russian attacks near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces carried out three unsuccessful assault attempts.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces killed or wounded another 910 Russian invaders and destroyed over 400 units of enemy equipment.