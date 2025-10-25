Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Four Ballistic Missiles And 50 Enemy Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Enemy strikes were recorded at 11 locations, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

According to the military, since 19:00 on Friday, October 24, Russian forces fired a total of nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov and Kursk regions, as well as 62 drones, including Shahed and Gerbera types, from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, and temporarily occupied Hvardiiske (Crimea). About 40 of the enemy drones were Shahed-type.

The air attack was repelled by air defense missile troops, electronic warfare units, drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, homes, industrial facility damaged

Preliminary data indicates that as of 09:00 on Saturday, air defense had shot down or jammed four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country. At 11 locations, impacts of five ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs were recorded. In four additional locations, fragments from destroyed targets were observed.

The Air Force stressed that the enemy attack is ongoing, with several Russian drones still detected in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on October 25, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, causing fires in several locations.

As of the morning, nine people have been reported injured.