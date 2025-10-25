Putin's Envoy Claims U.S., Ukraine, And Russia Close To 'Diplomatic Solution' On War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"I believe Russia and the U.S. and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution," Dmitriev said, without clarifying what exactly he meant.

He called President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that negotiations could concern the battle lines“a big move”.

"It's a big move by President Zelenskiy to already acknowledge that it's about battle lines. You know, his previous position was that Russia should leave completely – so actually, I think we are reasonably close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out," Dmitriev emphasized.

He also told journalists that a meeting between Donald Trump and Putin had not been cancelled, contrary to what the U.S. President said, and that the two leaders would likely meet later.

Dmitriev's visit to the United States takes place against the backdrop of newly announced U.S. sanctions targeting two of Russia's largest oil companies, intended to compel Putin to end the war.

Despite this, Dmitriev said that dialogue between Russia and the U.S. would continue. At the same time, he noted that“it is certainly only possible if Russia's interests are taken into account and treated with respect.”

As reported, on October 21 the leaders of several European states and EU institutions issued a joint statement supporting U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and the launch of peace talks based on the current line of contact.