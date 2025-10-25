Sumy Region Endures Nearly 150 Russian Attacks Over Past Day, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces carried out almost 150 strikes targeting 40 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region in the past 24 hours,” the statement reads.

According to the local authorities, no civilian casualties have been reported as a result of the attacks.

The highest number of strikes was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy launched 15 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems, up to 10 strikes using guided aerial bombs, conducted 25 drone VOG munitions drops, and nearly 20 drone strikes. FPV drones were also used in attacks.

As a result, civilian infrastructure was damaged in Konotop and Hlukhiv communities; a private residential house was damaged in Velyka Pysarivka community, and civilian infrastructure and a non-residential building were damaged in Popivka community.

Russian attack on Kyiv leaves one person killed, injury toll rises to ten

Local authorities, together with State Emergency Service units, National Police, and civic organizations, evacuated seven people from frontline communities over the past day.

Air raid alerts in the region lasted for a total of 21 hours and 38 minutes.

As previously reported, a rescuer was killed and another wounded as a result of a repeated Russian missile strike on Petropavlivka community in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

