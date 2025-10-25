Azerbaijan-Romania Trade Turnover Surpasses $500 Million In First Nine Months

The continued growth in trade reflects the expanding cooperation between Baku and Bucharest across energy, logistics, and industrial sectors.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%